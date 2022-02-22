Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report $8.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.37 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $34.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE SU opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

