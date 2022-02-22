$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

