Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CTIB opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
