Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.