Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

