Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.