StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.