StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
