Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlas Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

ATCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

