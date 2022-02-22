Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.