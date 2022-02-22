Albemarle Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.19.

ALB opened at $190.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

