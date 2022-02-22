William Blair Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $352,504.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 349,737 shares of company stock worth $5,042,290 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

