Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ALIM opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

