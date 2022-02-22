ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ACNB has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.08.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 275,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACNB by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

