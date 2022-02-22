StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of 113.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
