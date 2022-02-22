StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of 113.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

