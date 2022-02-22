Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
