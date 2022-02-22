Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.