Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $876.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $876.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $833.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $198.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.