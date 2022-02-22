SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

