Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.