VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.46.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
