Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
