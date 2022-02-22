Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

