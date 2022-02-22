Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

