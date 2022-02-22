Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
INUV stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.69.
Inuvo Company Profile
