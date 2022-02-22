Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GTS opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

