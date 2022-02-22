StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Leju stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.68.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.