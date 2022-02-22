StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

