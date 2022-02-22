$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $330,000.00 to $17.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

