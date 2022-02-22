Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
FSI opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
About Flexible Solutions International
