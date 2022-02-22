Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AWX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Avalon Company Profile
