Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AWX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

