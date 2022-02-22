Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAMC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.