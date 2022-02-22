Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAMC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

