Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC opened at $126.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

