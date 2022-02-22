William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.94 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

POOL opened at $454.83 on Monday. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

