Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
KHC opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
