Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

