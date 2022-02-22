Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

OC stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

