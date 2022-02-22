SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,978,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.