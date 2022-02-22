Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.85. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

