Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

KRG opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.