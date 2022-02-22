CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
