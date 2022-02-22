Churchill Downs (CHDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.13. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

