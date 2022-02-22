Churchill Downs (CHDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.13. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More

Earnings History for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.