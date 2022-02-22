Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.