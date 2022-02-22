Analyzing Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Associated Banc alerts:

This table compares Associated Banc and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 31.05% 9.22% 1.02% Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99%

77.9% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Howard Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 1 4 0 0 1.80 Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Associated Banc presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.58%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Howard Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Howard Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 3.29 $350.99 million $2.19 11.37 Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Howard Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.