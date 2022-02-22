CoreCard (CCRD) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) is one of 392 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CoreCard to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s peers have a beta of -19.19, meaning that their average share price is 2,019% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CoreCard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% CoreCard Competitors -121.65% -140.63% -5.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoreCard and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2607 13024 24019 659 2.56

CoreCard presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.28%. Given CoreCard’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $8.16 million 33.13 CoreCard Competitors $1.77 billion $338.50 million -33.09

CoreCard’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CoreCard beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.