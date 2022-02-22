$162.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report sales of $162.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

