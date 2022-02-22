Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, analysts predict that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

