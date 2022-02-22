Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

