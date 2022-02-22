INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 1st (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 1st. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
OTCMKTS INAQU opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00.
About INSU Acquisition Corp. II
