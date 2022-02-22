StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

