T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

