Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,887 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,637 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

