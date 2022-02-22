William Blair Weighs in on Sealed Air Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $69.31 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.