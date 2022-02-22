Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $439.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

