Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.29 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

