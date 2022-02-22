HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 21 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £151.83 ($206.49).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.79) on Tuesday. HomeServe plc has a 12-month low of GBX 712.50 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 807.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

